Cong slams govt over Adhir’s suspension from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over the suspension of the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, with Manish Tewari saying that “it is a fit case” for going to the Supreme Court.



Opposition leaders along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi marched towards the BR Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament premises to protest the suspension. “We are protesting near the Ambedkar statue because Constitution is being destroyed. The BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not want to run Parliament as per rules,” Kharge said.

“For the first time, matter is being sent to privilege committee after suspending the member so that the member cannot participate in business advisory committee. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury heads the Public Accounts Committee and they want that he cannot participate. To keep him away he has been suspended in this manner,” Kharge alleged. They want to “suppress” democracy and not work according to Constitution and that is why “we are protesting”, the Congress chief said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge alleged that Chowdhury was suspended on “flimsy grounds”. This is a violation of Chowdhury’s democratic rights, he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also expressed concern over his suspension.