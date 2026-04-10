Cong slams govt for ‘withdrawing’ bid to host COP33

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over India withdrawing its bid to host the COP33 climate summit in 2028, and said it reflects the Modi government’s true commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement both in letter and spirit.



The Opposition party said the decision also calls into question the government’s true commitment to take on more ambitious carbon mitigation goals in the short and medium term.

Congress general secretary and former Environment minister Jairam Ramesh recalled that on December 1, 2023, the prime minister had announced grandly in Dubai that India would be hosting the annual UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP) in India in late 2028.

“Clearly the intention was to milk the global gathering for whatever it is worth in the months before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections like Mr. Modi did by having the G20 Summit in New Delhi a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Ramesh said on X.

“Unexpectedly last night, it was announced that India will not be hosting the high-profile 2028 Conference. No reasons have been given for this sudden decision. But it does reflect on the Modi Govt’s true commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement both in letter and spirit,” the Congress general in-charge communications said.

It also calls into question the Modi government’s true commitment to take on more ambitious carbon mitigation goals in the short and medium term, Ramesh said.

By 2028, the seventh assessment report of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) may get published and this could put greater pressure on India as the Chair of the 2028 Conference to forge a new consensus that would undoubtedly involve a scaling up of ambitions not just for a distant future, he said.

“Incidentally, do we recall what the PM had told a group of children some years ago on his view of climate change? He had remarked that ‘people have changed, climate has not.’ Bizarre!” Ramesh said.

He slammed the government’s “flip-flop” on hosting the conference.

Ramesh had on Wednesday night said that he was “surprised” at the development.

“I am very surprised. It was high on the PM’s agenda especially since 2029 will be the year of Lok Sabha polls. So atmospherics could have (been) created,” he had said.

India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, according to sources.