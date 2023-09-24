Cong slams govt for reducing NEET PG qualifying percentile to zero

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday termed “shocking” the government reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero and asked who benefits from completely doing away with the minimum basic standards.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reduced to zero the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling across all categories.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the decision of the Modi government to reduce the cutoff for entry for MD/MS degrees via PG-NEET to the zeroth percentile making those who score the least in the exam eligible is “absolutely shocking”.

‘This is a complete U-turn from the stand taken by the government in

the Delhi High Court last July,’ he further said.