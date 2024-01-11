Cong slams Centre for denying tableau in R-Day parade, Karnataka CM writes to Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre for denying the state an opportunity to take part in the tableau presentation during the Republic Day parade, saying “this is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance”.



Tagging Siddaramaiah’s post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “This is the Modi mantra of vendetta and vengeance.”

“He has not forgotten or forgiven the severe drubbing he personally and his party got in May 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

He is a small man really,” Ramesh said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to allow the state to showcase its tableau themed ‘Brand Bengaluru’ in the Republic Day parade at ‘Kartavya Path’ this year.

Expressing his displeasure over the Centre’s denial to present its tableau, he said the decision had hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.

In a letter addressed to Singh, which he shared on ‘X’, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has been taking part in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with its tableau for the last 14 years consecutively.

He underlined that Karnataka has won numerous prizes for its tableaux in the Republic Day parades with various themes, such as Maha Mastakabhishek of Bhagwan Baahubali (2005), Architecture of Hoysala (2008), Bidari Art of Bidar (2011), Bhootaradhane (2012), Channapattana Toys (2015) and Traditional Art Forms of Karnataka (2022).

Each tableau in Karnataka shows the rich culture, folklore and traditions of the state.

The theme ‘Brand Bengaluru’ was selected from among the five themes proposed by Karnataka for the 2024 Republic Day parade.

The chief minister had also recalled that Karnataka faced a similar situation last year as well, when the state’s tableau was initially rejected but later permitted keeping Karnataka elections in mind.