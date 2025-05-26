Cong slams BJP over ‘insults’ to martyrs

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its leaders of repeatedly insulting the armed forces and martyrs, and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda.

At a press conference held at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba condemned what she called a “shameless attempt” by the BJP to divert credit for the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ from the armed forces to Prime Minister Modi.

“Instead of saluting the courage of our soldiers, BJP leaders are busy glorifying one man,” Lamba said. “It is not just disrespectful—it is disgraceful.”

She played several video clips of BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, state minister Vijay Shah, and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, in which they were heard making disparaging remarks. One particularly controversial comment came from Jangra, who suggested that the wives of tourists killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack lacked the courage of “warrior women,” implying fewer lives would have been lost had they fought back.

Lamba also highlighted the online abuse faced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for presenting the government’s official stance, as well as the trolling of Himanshi Narwal, widow of martyr Lt. Vinay Narwal, who was targeted after calling for peace and harmony.

“What’s more appalling than the comments themselves is the silence of the Prime Minister and the BJP president,” Lamba said.

She questioned the moral legitimacy of the party defending such leaders when even the judiciary had to intervene—citing an FIR filed on High Court directions and a Supreme Court-ordered SIT.

In a pointed reference to Modi, Lamba recalled the Prime Minister’s past remark comparing the courage of a trader favourably to that of a soldier—saying such sentiments may have emboldened his party’s rhetoric.

Calling for accountability, the Congress reiterated its demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, and pressed for a special session of Parliament to discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’. “If MPs can be sent abroad to present India’s viewpoint, why can’t we speak at home, in Parliament?” she asked.