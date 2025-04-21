Cong slams BJP after it distances itself from MPs’ criticism of SC

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday described the BJP disassociating itself from the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma as “damage control” and asserted that the minimum action against them should be their expulsion from the party.

The Opposition party also asked why no action had been taken against the

two MPs and why no show cause notices were issued to them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the distancing of the “outgoing BJP president” from the “atrocious remarks” made by two MPs on the chief justice of India (CJI) carried little meaning.

“These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals. The outgoing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president’s clarification is nothing but damage control,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy,” he said.

But the “outgoing BJP president” is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high constitutional position, Ramesh said and asked what he had to say about those remarks and if the BJP subscribed to them.

The former Union minister further asked, “If the continued silence of the prime minister on these repeated attacks on the Indian Constitution is not tacitly supportive of them, why has no action

been taken against these two MPs? Has Nadda ji issued show cause notices to these two MPs?”

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik tagged Ramesh’s remarks on X and said the minimum action called for against the BJP MPs who made the “most atrocious comments” against the CJI and the Supreme Court was expelling them from the party.