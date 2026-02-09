Cong slams Assam BJP’s ‘point-blank shot’ video for ‘targeting’ minorities

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP over a purported video posted on the X handle of the ruling party’s Assam unit, claiming it shows the “targeted point-blank murder of minorities” and said the judiciary must act in the matter.



The now-deleted video showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with “point-blank shot” as the caption.

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, slammed the BJP over the issue.

“An official BJP handle posted a video showing the targeted, ‘point-blank’ murder of minorities. This is nothing but a call to genocide - a dream this fascist regime has harboured for decades,” Venugopal said on X.