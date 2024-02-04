Cong should take lead in resolving issues in INDIA bloc: Oppn leaders

New Delhi: The Congress should take the lead in resolving differences of opinion within the INDIA bloc and show “large-heartedness” in seat sharing to emerge as a viable alternative to the BJP in upcoming elections, according to some opposition leaders.



They also said that the opposition should take this election “very seriously” and present a united face before the people by coming up with a common minimum programme soon.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi agreed that seat-sharing talks have been delayed, but she was hopeful that things will be set right soon and allocation of seats will be announced in most states.

“The discussions are happening and it could have happened earlier. I do agree that it could have been more confidence-building in the minds of people that we have managed to resolve our seat-sharing issues and are showing our united face.

‘I would continue to say, like the TMC would say, that the Congress would have to show more large-heartedness, considering that we are fighting the battle of our lives, not our lives but of the millions and billions that matter in this country,’ Chaturvedi told news agency.

‘We would have to show our bigger commitment to the idea of saving constitutional morality as well as democratic principles of this country,’ she said.

On seat-sharing in Maharashtra, she said, “I am very confident that things would move smoothly”. She said the decision on most seats has been taken, barring a few, and asserted that the list of seats would be “released soon”.

Amid a public spat between leaders of the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chaturvedi said though seat-sharing has not happened in West Bengal, the TMC continues to be part of the INDIA bloc and Mamata Banerjee is in the most “confident position” to defeat the BJP.

“These are not mere words. Her actions have spoken and her winnability has spoken,” she said, adding that Banerjee is confident about being able to defeat the

BJP and is part of the INDIA alliance.

Giving vent to her unhappiness, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee had

lashed out at the Congress for taking out the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ through her state, saying Congress is unlikely to win even 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.