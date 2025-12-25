Cong seeks probe into ‘codeine scam’ in UP

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday sought a judicial probe into the multi-crore drug scam involving large-scale production and supply of cough syrup ‘codeine’, used as an addiction drug across UP, Bihar, Bengal and Nepal.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson and chairperson of the social media and digital platforms Supriya Shrinate, along with national media panelist Sadhna Bharti, questioned the silence of the UP and the central governments in the matter.

Shrinate revealed that the kingpin of the ‘codeine scam’, Shubham Jaiswal, who hails from Varanasi, was closely associated with Dhananjay Singh, the national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United), an alliance partner of the BJP. She said Singh describes Jaiswal as his brother. She also asked how Jaiswal was allowed to flee the country.

CWC member Shrinate noted that the ‘codeine’ supply had wreaked havoc and destroyed the lives of tens of thousands of youth across different states in the country. She disclosed that Jaiswal had amassed Rs 500 crore over the last five years.

Pointing out that the central government was equally responsible, she questioned the silence of the Union chemicals and fertilisers minister JP Nadda, who also happens to be the BJP’s national president.

Shrinate took a jibe at the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allowing all this to happen in his state. She also criticised his statement suggesting that there were no deaths due to codeine consumption, implying that the problem was not serious. She said a generation of youth had been destroyed with serious health issues and organ failures, yet the CM was unable to gauge the seriousness of the issue.

She pointed out that for five years, codeine was produced in UP under the nose of the BJP government and Adityanath. She said the UP government has now announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information about Jaiswal, when he has already fled the country.

She disclosed that UP Congress president Ajay Rai had written to the UP Home Minister demanding a judicial probe into the scam.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharti referred to the state of health affairs in Madhya Pradesh, pointing out how over two dozen children died after consuming another spurious cough syrup.

She demanded the resignation of Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, saying his ministry directly controls the manufacturing of drugs and pharmaceuticals in the country.