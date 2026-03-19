Cong says education Bill violates federal structure, raises 7 ‘concerns’

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the new Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, alleging that the proposed law was violative of the federal structure of the Constitution.

In a statement, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh listed seven key issues the Congress has with the Bill in its present form, which include failure to consult state governments while framing it, constitutional overreach, absence of funding council, bureaucratisation of higher education and dilution of UGC’s Consultative requirements.

The Congress has alleged that the architecture of higher education is sought to be “restructured” through the Bill, which is currently under consideration of the Joint Committee of Parliament. “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education’s annual Demand for Grants report on the Department of Higher Education presented yesterday revealed a shockingly high number of vacancies in key regulatory agencies like the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education. “This concerning news comes at a time when there is already a move to restructure the architecture of higher education regulation through the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025,” he said.

Ramesh claimed that the ministry has not consulted state governments in the drafting of this bill, despite the fact that education is listed in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and this Bill directly impacts state universities.

He said that the proposed Bill, as stated in its Statement of Objects and Reasons, is introduced for passing in Parliament under Entry 66 of Union List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, which gives specific legislative powers to Parliament that is only for “co-ordination and determination of standards in institutions for higher education

or research.”