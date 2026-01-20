Cong, SAD, BJP ‘looted’ state for decades, says Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday lashed out at the Opposition parties, alleging that they have no vision for the state and are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state’s resources but their dreams will never be fulfilled.

Mann was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Government Degree College in Ajnala in Amritsar.

The new college, which will be named after the revered scholar Baba Ghamchuk Ji, represents the AAP government’s resolve to rebuild ‘Rangla Punjab’ (Vibrant Punjab) through education, opportunity and public participation, he said.

Mann alleged that the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP had collectively “looted” Punjab for decades, hollowing out its institutions and forcing generations of youth to look abroad for opportunities.

Mann claimed that infighting is at its peak among these parties as they lack any concrete agenda for the welfare of the people.

“The Opposition has no vision for Punjab. They are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state’s resources.

Referring to the project, Mann said the foundation stone of a co-educational college has been laid in Bikraur, a village located along the international border.

“This college will ensure that youth from the border area can pursue higher education close to their homes. An amount of Rs 15 crore will be spent on constructing this institution over 15 acres of land,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Bikraur village panchayat and residents for donating land for the project.