Cong, RJD will bite dust in Bihar, NDA to retain power in style: BJP

Ranchi: The Congress-RJD alliance will face a heavy defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as the NDA is set to return to power in the state with a thumping majority, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh claimed here on Thursday.

He said the Congress will remain “invisible across the country for the next 25-30 years under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi”. “The Congress will be completely wiped out in Bihar in the upcoming elections. Since the RJD is with the Congress, it will also face defeat. The NDA will form the government with a thumping majority,” Singh said at the BJP headquarters here.

Accusing Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, of attacking constitutional institutions, Singh claimed that people have rejected the Congress in every election recently.

“The Congress will become invisible across the country for the next 25-30 years under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He has been attacking constitutional institutions for the past few years. People of the country have understood that he only lies,” Singh alleged.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, Jharkhand Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said, “Congress is coming back with more strength across the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He caught the vote thieves and people of the country have become aware now.” Sinha said: “The BJP will not return to power, as their act of vote stealing has been exposed. This was just a trailer and now the full film will showcase how the BJP came to power by stealing votes.”