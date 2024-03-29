Cong releases list of star campaigners for 1st phase of LS polls in Raj

Jaipur: The Congress on Friday released its list of star campaigners in Rajasthan for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot feature in the list that has 40 names.

The names of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot and Kanhaiya Kumar are also there in the list.

According to the list available on the chief electoral officer’s website, the star campaigners of the Congress include the party’s state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, former Assembly speaker C P Joshi and senior leaders Mohan Prakash, Hemaram Chaudhary, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary.

The names of several legislators, including Suratgarh MLA Dungarram, also feature in the list.

The Congress has said it will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a public meeting here on April 6.

The Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26. In the first phase, voting will be held for the 12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.