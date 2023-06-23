Cong ‘refused’ to denounce Delhi services ordinance: AAP

New Delhi: Claiming the Congress has “refused” to publicly denounce the Centre’s ordinance on Delhi’s administrative services, the AAP on Friday said it will be difficult for it to attend future meetings of opposition parties where the Congress is a participant.



The Congress’ silence raises suspicions about its real intentions, the AAP said in a statement. This came on a day when leaders from 17 opposition parties, including Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, met in Patna and “decided to work together and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly” by setting aside their differences.

“The Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, is yet to make its position on the black ordinance public. However, the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue.

“Today, during the (meeting of) like-minded parties... in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the black ordinance. However, the Congress refused to do so,” the AAP said in its statement.

The black ordinance is anti-constitutional and outright undemocratic. Furthermore, it seeks to reverse the Supreme Court’s judgment on the issue and is an affront to the judiciary, it said. “The Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player, especially on an issue as important as this one, would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress,” it said. “Until the Congress publicly denounces the black ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant,” it said.