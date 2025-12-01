Cong readies push on public issues as MP Assembly winter session begins today

Bhopal: As the Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s winter session begins today, the Opposition Congress has prepared to aggressively raise a range of public-interest issues, accusing the BJP government of evading accountability by keeping the session unusually short.

On Sunday evening, Congress MLAs met at the residence of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar to finalise their strategy for the five-day session.

Legislators discussed a wide spectrum of concerns, including the state’s deteriorating law and order situation, alleged irregularities and deaths linked to SIR (Special Intensive Revision), child fatalities due to contaminated cough syrup, demands for MSP on maize and soybean, the imposition of smart meters, rising atrocities against Dalits and tribals, unemployment among youth, and pending OBC reservation matters.

Singhar alleged that the BJP government was “running away from public scrutiny” by curtailing the session’s duration.

“Corruption is at its peak. Instead of acting on growing scams, the government is trying to stifle the Opposition’s voice and divert attention from people’s issues,” he said. He added that every Congress MLA would raise the concerns of the public “fearlessly and forcefully” in the House.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the arrangements for the session and instructed officials to ensure smooth proceedings. The winter session, scheduled from 1 to 5 December, will include four sittings. The Assembly Secretariat has received 1,497 questions, comprising 751 starred and 746 unstarred queries.

It has also recorded 194 notices for matters of urgent public attention, six adjournment motions, 14 private member resolutions, 52 zero-hour submissions, two notices under Rule 139, and 15 petitions. Two government bills are also slated for discussion.

With the Opposition sharpening its attack and the government preparing to defend its performance, the winter session is expected to witness heated debates over governance, accountability, and key public-policy lapses.