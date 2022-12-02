'Cong raised 'Garibi Hatao', but poverty increased under its rule'

Ahmedabad/Bodeli (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, claiming that poverty actually increased under the grand old party's rule as it only raised slogans and misguided people instead of doing any concrete work for them. He was addressing a rally in Bodeli town of Chhota Udepur district in Gujarat, where Assembly elections will be held in its second phase on December 5.



"For decades, Congress has been saying only one thing - Garibi Hatao (eliminate poverty). People gave you power to do that, but you were asking people to remove poverty. The only thing they did was to raise slogans, give promises and misguide people. That was the reason why poverty actually increased during its regime," Modi alleged.

Due to the previous Congress-led government's policies, poor citizens could not play an active role in the economy, he said, adding that although banks were nationalised under the Congress rule, the poor could not open their bank accounts.

The PM claimed that poor people, tribals and those from Other Backward Classes (OBC) community were not given priority in education, health and industrial sector by the Congress during its government.

Referring to Droupadi Murmu's election as the President earlier this year, Modi alleged that the opposition party was not in favour of a tribal woman occupying the country's top constitutional post and that was why it fielded its own candidate.

PM also said there is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words against him, referring to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at him.

Before Kharge, another Congress leader had said the party will show Modi his 'aukat' (place), the PM said, apparently referring to Madhusudan Mistry's remark.

Kharge on Monday addressed a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad city where he said the PM asks people to vote 'looking at his face' in all elections. 'Are you 100-headed like Ravan,' he said.

Addressing a poll rally in Kalol town of Panchmahal district in Gujarat on Thursday, Modi said, "There is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words for Modi."

"Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram have now brought in (demon king) 'Ravan' from Ramayana. And, I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me," the PM said.