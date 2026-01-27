Cong questions govt’s intentions on caste census

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said one of the questions in the houselisting and housing census raises serious questions on the government’s true intentions for the caste census and demanded it hold talks with political parties, states and civil society organisations before finalising the details of the caste enumeration exercise.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said phase one of the much-delayed Census 2027 is scheduled to be conducted during April-September 2026.