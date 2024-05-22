Cong questions delay in release of voter turnout data by EC

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over the big difference between the real-time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission, and said voters are worried over the “strange goings-on” in the poll body.



Congress leader and head of media and publicity department of the party, Pawan Khera said the difference is around 1.7 crore votes, and termed it as unprecedented.

“Voters are worried about the strange goings on in the Election Commission through the four phases of voting. First, the Election Commission takes 10-11 days to bring out the final figure of voting and then the difference between real-time data and the final figure turns out to be 1.7 crore votes. This is truly unprecedented,” Khera said on X.

“Unanswered questions about the missing EVMs are also very worrying,” he added.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “This difference of 1.07 crore overall translates into an increase of 28,000 in each LS seat. This is HUGE.”

“The discrepancy is maximum in states where BJP is expected to lose seats heavily. What is happening?” Ramesh asked.

Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday voiced concern over the Election Commission “not releasing” the actual numbers of voter turnout in the ongoing general elections, and questioned why the BJP is the only party that has not sought this information so far.

In a post on X, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale shared a copy of an application filed by him under the Right to Information on May 1 and said he has not received any reply from the Election Commission.