Cong promises to strengthen BEST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Sunday released its civic poll manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which is the metropolis’ premier bus service and also supplies power to households in the island city.

Vowing to stop the “privatisation” of the undertaking, the party said it would bring about significant expansion in the bus fleet to provide improved and affordable service to Mumbaikars.

“BEST is a public service utility and not a profit making company. The undertaking will function as an essential public service for which all operational expenses will be directly funded through the BMC Budget,” the Congress said in the manifesto.

Additional resources will be mobilised from unutilised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation funds, parking revenue and municipal charges, and no fare hike will be permitted without a public hearing and a report by an independent expert committee, it added.

The Congress said it will stop the “unsafe, exploitative and non-transparent privatisation of bus services”, and move to halt all new wet lease and privatisation contracts.

All operations, maintenance and staff filling will be brought fully under BEST control, the Congress said.

The party also promised to conduct a CAG-approved independent audit into why BEST’s revenues are falling and costs are rising. The fleet strength of BEST will be raised to more than 6,000 buses in a phased manner to ensure better connectivity across the city and suburbs, while all efforts will be taken to improve service frequency, reduce overcrowding and enhance last-mile links, the Mumbai Congress promised.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. The Mumbai Congress is fighting in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.