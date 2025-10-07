Cong poll panel to meet today to select candidates for Bihar

New Delhi: The Congress’ Central Election Committee will meet on Wednesday to decide its candidates for the Assembly polls in Bihar next month, sources said.

The party’s top leadership’s deliberations come even as seat sharing talks with its allies RJD and Left parties are on. The Congress is not leaving anything to chance and thus the early selection of candidates, party insiders said.

The much awaited Bihar Assembly polls, where the opposition bloc led by the RJD and the Congress will strive to unseat the ruling NDA, will be held over two phases on November 6 and 11.

The votes will be counted on November 14.