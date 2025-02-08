Cong only serving Nehru-Gandhi family, couldn't open account in Delhi polls since 2014, says Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress on Saturday over its performance in the Delhi assembly polls, saying the party that ruled the city for 15 years could not even open its account in any of the elections since 2014 as "it is only serving the Nehru-Gandhi family".

The BJP on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority on the back of a hyper-localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'AAP-da'(disaster) blitzkrieg.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats at stake and the AAP was way behind with 22, according to the Election Commission website. The Congress, which had ruled for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit from 1998, came a cropper in the Assembly elections failing to get even a single seat for the third straight time. Its candidates suffered crushing defeats with a majority of them even losing their deposits.

Commenting on the Congress' performance, Shah, in a post on X, said, "What happens to a party when it gets involved in worship of family, the Congress is the biggest example of it. In Delhi where the Congress was in power for 15 years a decade ago, it has not been able to even open its account in the six elections held since 2014."

In this assembly polls, the deposit of the Congress was forfeited in 67 out of 70 seats, he noted.

"If the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi has found any stability, it has found it in zero. This reflects the condition of the Congress across the country which is dedicated to the service of one family," Shah added.