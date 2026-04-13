Cong on side of roadblock, not reform: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of creating roadblocks in the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

This came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it would be “impossible” to have any useful discussion on the women’s quota law without details of delimitation and other aspects, and demanded that an all-party meeting be called on the matter after the current round of state polls gets over on April 29.

Reacting to Kharge’s letter to the PM, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “16th, 17th and 18th of April will see a historic moment in Parliament where the biggest step for women’s empowerment and equality will be taken by the fast tracking of the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed by Parliament under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.”

“At that time too, and even now, the consensus is that we must not delay this historic move, which has already been delayed for decades. And we must immediately implement it so that women get their fair share from the next Lok Sabha election in 2029,” Poonawalla said in a video statement.

But, unfortunately, the party, which coins catchy slogans like ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ and says that it stands for women’s rights and empowerment, is

standing on the side of roadblock and not reform, the BJP spokesperson said, alluding to the Congress.

“They are always seen on the wrong side of reform. They are on the side of roadblock, not reform. They are on the side of disruption, not discussion and deliberation. They are on the side of confrontation, not consensus.