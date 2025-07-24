Cong offers support to BJD if it brings no-confidence motion against BJP govt

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Congress on Wednesday offered to support the principal opposition party -- the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) -- if it brings a no-confidence motion against the state’s BJP government in the wake of the recent rapes and other crimes against women.

The BJD said its legislature party would take a final decision in this regard before the upcoming Assembly session.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, while addressing a press conference here, said, “As the state’s principal opposition party, the BJD should move a no-confidence motion against the Mohan Charan

Majhi government in Odisha over the rising crimes against women. We will support the BJD if it moves such a motion for the greater interest of the state.”

“If the BJD does not bring such a motion, we are prepared to go for it, but let the regional party announce its support to us. If BJD is really worried about the ongoing assaults on women, it should move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government. The need of the hour is to oust the BJP government as it is bringing shame to the state every day,” Das remarked.

Citing the Supreme Court’s recent remarks on the incident of a 15-year-old girl being set on fire in Puri district, Das said that the apex court on July 21 used words such as “shame” and “unfortunate” to describe it.

This was said to underscore the need to empower and provide a safe haven to women, especially in rural areas, Das said.

The Odisha Congress chief said that as an opposition political party, it feels ashamed that such incidents take place in the state.