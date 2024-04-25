Cong now has its evil eye on people’s hard-earned money: Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad/Telangana: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur participated in a massive road show of party candidate Madhavi Lata from Hyderabad and addressed a press conference later at the party office. Anurag Thakur said that today the evil eye of Congress has fallen on public property. There is a direct threat to property, children, border and Sanatan from Congress. These people want to continue their tax collection even after your death. After your death, Congress wants to give your property not to your children but to infiltrators in the name of minority because they are its vote bank. It has become clear that after Sanatan, Congress has now become anti-children too.



“These things after the statement of Rahul and Rajiv Gandhi’s mentor and Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda in which he has proposed that after the death of Indians, 55 per cent of their property may be taken by govt,” said Thakur.