Cong mulling special Parliament session on Emergency anniv

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that a special session of Parliament is being considered for June 25-26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, and said this will be yet another classic exercise in "diversion and distraction" from real and more urgent issues by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that at a time when the BJP should be targeting Pakistan and terrorists, it is only interested in attacking the Congress.

Ramesh said that from the night of April 22nd itself, the Indian National Congress has been calling for an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack and its fallout to be chaired by the PM himself.

That has yet to take place, he said. "On May 10th, both the LoP in the Lok Sabha and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha wrote to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened and to demonstrate the nation's collective resolve through a resolution. The PM has NOT accepted that suggestion as well," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Now it appears that a special session of Parliament is being considered for June 25-26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency," Ramesh claimed.

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP.

The Congress leader said, "This will be yet another classic exercise in diversion and distraction from real and more urgent issues by the PM - the man who has placed the nation under an undeclared Emergency for 11 years and the man who refuses to answer why the Pahalgam terrorists are still absconding, why he allowed President Trump to broker a ceasefire, and why he gave a clean chit to China publicly on June 19th, 2020?"

Later, Ramesh said the demand that a special session be called and the resolution of February 1994 on PoK be reiterated and updated in view of India and Pakistan becoming nuclear powers.