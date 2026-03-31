Cong mocks Shah’s 90-min ‘miracle’ in LS

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he accomplished a miracle in the Lok Sabha when he “raved and ranted for 90 minutes” without once using his favourite word of abuse.

The opposition party also stressed the continuity in the anti-Naxal strategy and operations over the past two decades, and asserted that the Saranda Action Plan in the rich forest areas of Jharkhand, launched in October 2011, was a “decisive turning point The Congress’ assertions came a day after Shah declared that the country has become free from Naxals with the apex body of the Maoists and the central structure almost completely dismantled, and accused the Congress of doing “nothing”.

Taking a swipe at Shah, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said: “Yesterday, the Home Minister accomplished a miracle in the Lok Sabha. He raved and ranted for 90 minutes without once using his favourite word of abuse - which has had to be expunged.”