Cong MLAs moved to HP before RS polls in Hry

chandigarh/shimla: In an attempt to keep its flock together, Congress on Friday moved its Haryana MLAs to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana on March 16, according to sources.

BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia, Congress’ Karamvir Singh Boudh and BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal are in the fray for the polls.

The party legislators left Chandigarh late afternoon.

The sources said that the Congress MLAs, who arrived in Shimla in three buses around 8 pm, have been lodged in two hotel in Kufri in the suburbs of Shimla city and 37 rooms have been booked for them.

However, the state government and officials are tight-lipped on the matter.

One of the resorts also has ample open space for airlifting. Earlier, a viral video showed a motorcade of Congress MLAs en route to Shimla crossing Solan. Congress with 37 members in the Assembly has the required strength to help its candidate win a seat. The prospects, however, could be in jeopardy in case of cross-voting.

While Congress leaders and MLAs who attended a legislature party meeting here did not disclose the destination they were headed to, sources said that they have been moved to Himachal Pradesh, a neighbouring state ruled by the party. The MLAs will return shortly before the voting, they said.

The Congress MLAs assembled at the residence of CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, where the meeting was held, and later on most legislators left in two tempo travellers.

Hooda asserted that not only will his party candidate win, but may get over and above 37 votes.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh and party general secretary incharge of Haryana, B K Hariprasad, party MPs including Deepender Singh Hooda and Varun Chaudhary were also accompanying the party legislators. However, at least five legislators were not going due to prior family engagements or health reasons.