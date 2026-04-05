Cong 'mentally bankrupt' without proper manifesto or programme: Nadda in Assam

Guwahati: Union Minister J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress of being ''mentally bankrupt'' without any proper manifesto or programmes.

Addressing an election rally at Dimoria near here for the BJP's alliance partner AGP's Tapan Das, he claimed that the Congress does not understand anything and is a "tired and broken party."

''The Congress is mentally bankrupt without any manifesto or programme. They only know how to divide the society,'' the former BJP president said.

Amid the current global crisis caused by the war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to ensure that LPG gas cylinders reach every home and there is no shortage of any commodity, he said.

''The world is faced with rising prices, but Modi-ji is making efforts to keep control on the prices of all commodities so that the common people are not affected,'' Nadda said.

Even in such a situation, the Congress is playing politics and trying to provoke the people, he alleged.

''The Congress only spreads hate and is doing the same in North East by following its votebank politics," Nadda said.

The BJP government in Assam has been working for the people, and the erstwhile Congress administration led by Tarun Gogoi created a rift among the people, he claimed.

"I pay my regards to him (Gogoi) and may his soul rest in peace; but his son has still not learnt a lesson and is engaged in dividing the people," the union minister said.

He was referring to Gaurav Gogoi who is the state Congress president.

"I also respect former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh; he represented this state in the Rajya Sabha for 10 years. But how many times did he come to Assam?" Nadda said.

He asserted that the BJP was sure to form the government in the state for the third consecutive term, while the Congress will score a hat-trick of defeat.

''The party under Rahul Gandhi will also score a century of defeats in various elections in the country with the defeat in Assam,'' the BJP leader added.

He claimed that during the last 10 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the double-engine BJP government at the Centre and in the state made a huge leap in the journey of Assam's development.

''Assam was backward, fragmented, with difficulty in travelling to remote places, but a new era of development dawned in the state with the BJP government coming to power. The initiatives taken by the PM were translated into reality by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state,'' Nadda said.

The agenda of this assembly election is to make Assam a developed state, he said.

The third BJP government in the state will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state which means that all will be equal under the law.

He further alleged that during the Congress rule, violence, corruption, and insurgency were the order of the day, but the situation has now changed under the Prime Minister and the two BJP governments in the state, with peace being established.

''We ensured permanent peace by making those who had picked up arms give it up and bring them into the mainstream, as well as inspired them to join the path of development'', he said.

Elections to Assam's 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9 with counting of votes on May 4.