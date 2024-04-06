Cong Manifesto: Law for recognition of LGBTQIA+ civil unions planned

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said if it comes to power at the Centre, after wide consultations, it will bring a law to recognise civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

In its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition party also said it will encourage reforms of personal laws but asserted that such reforms must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned. The assertion by the Congress on reforms of personal laws but with the consent of the communities concerned comes amid a push by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring in a uniform Civil Code.

The Congress also said it will respect and uphold the fundamental right to practise one’s faith and the rights guaranteed to religious minorities under articles 15, 16, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30 of the Constitution. LGBTQIA stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual. The additional “+” stands for all of the other identities not encompassed in the short acronym. “We will also respect and uphold the rights of linguistic minorities guaranteed under Articles 15, 16, 29 and 30 of the Constitution,” the Congress said. The party also promised to encourage and assist students and youngsters belonging to the minority communities to take full advantage of the growing opportunities in education, employment, business, services, sports, arts and other fields.

“We will restore the Maulana Azad Scholarships for study abroad and increase the number of scholarships,” the manifesto said.