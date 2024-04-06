‘Cong manifesto aims for justice, fair participation’

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the election manifesto released by Congress will prove to be a roadmap to ensure justice and fair participation for every section, which is why it has been named Nyayapatra.



He said each of its promises will be implemented when the Congress government is formed. Hooda called upon all the Congress leaders and workers to take this Nyaypatra to every home and every person during the election campaign. Hooda expressed happiness that the suggestions given by his committee in the party’s Udaipur and Raipur convention, to improve the condition of farmers, have found a place in the Nyayapatra.

Hooda has expressed gratitude to the party high command and manifesto committee. He said the Congress has accepted the biggest demand of farmers and has promised loan waiver and legal guarantee of MSP. Apart from this, the announcement of giving annual assistance of Rs 1 lakh to every woman from poor family, and daily wage of Rs 400 to MNREGA workers is also included in the Nyaypatra. The party has included 25 guarantees in the manifesto to implement this.