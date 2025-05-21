‘Cong leaders belittling govt’s efforts to gain popularity in Pak’

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress over its allegation that the government decided to send multi-party delegations to various countries to divert public attention from “tough questions”, saying nationalism has completely vanished in the Opposition party.

The ruling BJP also lashed out at other constituents of the Opposition INDIA Bloc over the recent remarks of some of their leaders on the Indo-Pak conflict, accusing them of “behaving like the Popular Front of Pakistan” at a time when they should have shown solidarity while keeping in mind India’s interest.

This came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly thought of sending multi-party delegations to visit different countries to divert attention from the tough questions he is being called to answer, while his image globally has been “shattered”.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress leader of “belittling” the government’s effort to convey India’s strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.