Cong leader Baghel seeks answers from govt on Pahalgam, Op Sindoor 'ceasefire'

Jabalpur: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why there was no security for tourists in Pahalgam, where terrorists attacked them on April 22, and did the government agree to a "ceasefire" with Pakistan under pressure from the United States.

Following the horrific Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking at terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. The neighbouring country retaliated with drones and missiles but failed to cause harm. The two nations announced cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Speaking at the opposition Congress' 'Jai Hind' rally here on Saturday, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor and asserted the country's armed forces do not belong to any party.

The Congress' event coincided with the PM's mega women empowerment event in Bhopal, 300 km from here.

"Tell people why there was no security arrangement in Pahalgam. Where are those four terrorists? Was the ceasefire done under pressure from the US and who took the decision on the ceasefire, officers or the government?" Baghel said addressing the gathering.

The Congress leader's comments came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump repeatedly asserting that he got India and Pakistan to end hostilities triggered by Operation Sindoor.

India has stuck to its stand that the US had no role to play.

During a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, PM Modi said Pakistan "begged" for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

The Congress is holding 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across the country to salute the armed forces, while the ruling BJP has been carrying out 'Tiranga Yatras' to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

"BJP is politicising Operation Sindoor. Bharatiya Janata Party activists will distribute vermilion," Baghel alleged, adding that a woman applies sindoor for her husband's well-being and it is her husband who applies sindoor to her forehead.

Notably, the BJP has denied that it was planning to distribute sindoor.

"Our armed forces belong to the whole country and its people, and not just to any political party or government. We all are extremely proud of the bravery and valour of our Army," Baghel said, asserting that doubts are being raised about the BJP government's decisions and policies.

He also lauded former PM Indira Gandhi for emphatically defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The former Chhattisgarh CM said Modi should apologise for objectionable comments made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah and state deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda following Operation Sindoor.

The PM must set an example by ensuring they are sacked from the MP government, Baghel said.

Shah made an objectionable remark about army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during his speech at a public function at Mhow near Indore on May 12. An FIR has been registered in the matter and both the Supreme Court and MP High Court have severely admonished Shah.

On May 16, Devda claimed armed forces and soldiers of the country were "natmastak" (bowing down with their heads at the feet) in front of PM Modi for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan.

Baghel also sought to point out similarities between the Pahalgam terror attack and the infamous May 2013 Jhiram valley attack in Chhattisgarh in which Naxalites killed 27 persons, including some prominent Congress leaders.

"I remember May 25, 2013....Naxalites attacked Congress leaders, killing former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla among others after asking their names," he said.

In Pahalgam, terrorists asked victims their religion. Another common thing in both incidents was there was no security at the respective spots, he added.

"What is the relation between the two incidents? How they happened calls for pondering," Baghel said.

Speaking at the rally, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said those who played no role in India's freedom struggle and remained slaves of the British are today claiming that armed forces are bowing at the feet of PM Modi.