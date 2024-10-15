Cong leader Babaria offers to resign citing poor health

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress has been marred by infighting and instability after facing an astonishing defeat in the Assembly elections. Amid the ongoing melee, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria, who was surrounded by controversies, offered to resign from his post on Monday.



Babaria has proposed to leave the post citing poor health. Many leaders including party in-charge Babaria and Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan are being held responsible for the defeat of Congress.

Keeping former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Babaria and Udaibhan away from the review meeting of Congress, Rahul Gandhi had said that the leaders have kept their personal interests before the party in the Haryana elections.

Taking a hint from Rahul’s words, Babaria has expressed his desire to leave the post. Babaria has informed Rahul that he is unfit and won’t be able to continue.

“My health suddenly deteriorated in the middle of the Assembly elections. I have already suffered a brain stroke. The condition is serious again. The brain had stopped communicating with other parts of the body. There were neuro-related problems, due to which I had to be admitted to the hospital for several days,” he said.

During the ticket distribution, Babaria’s health suddenly deteriorated on September 9.

He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after his blood pressure shot up. Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Congress OBC cell national chairman Captain Ajay Singh Yadav have also accused Babaria several times that he worked under the influence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, due to which other leaders in the party have been completely ignored.

Ajay had said that if the in-charge was ill then he should have appointed someone else in his place at the time

of elections itself.