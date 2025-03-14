Cong leader Adhir Ranjan’s ex-PA held for impersonation

Kolkata: The East Midnapore district police arrested a former Personal Assistant (PA) of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday from Sutahata for allegedly seeking facilities from the police by impersonating as a senior Central government officer in the Lok Sabha, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Pradipta Raj Pandit, was produced at the Haldia Sub Divisional Court and has been remanded to police custody for 12 days.

Pandit reportedly was the PA of Chowdhury when he was an MP. It is alleged that recently Pandit had sent a letter to the Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking security cover. In the letter, he reportedly claimed he was a Joint Secretary ranked office of Lok Sabha. While enquiring, police reportedly found that Pandit was the PA of the Congress leader. But at present, he has no portfolio to hold. After a suo motu case was registered, Pandit was arrested from his residence in Sutahata.

When asked about Pandit, Chowdhury reportedly said: “I knew him when I was an MP. He worked as my assistant and thus he used to get a salary from the Parliament. I do not know anything about charges he is facing.”