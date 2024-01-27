Cong launches Donate for Nyay crowdfunding campaign

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday launched a ‘Donate for Nyay’ crowdfunding campaign for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra under which people will get a Rahul Gandhi-signed letter or merchandise in return for their donation.



Launching the campaign at the AICC headquarters here along with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the idea behind this initiative and the earlier wider crowdfunding campaign of the party, ‘Donate for Desh’, was not to get money but to motivate workers.

Under the party’s ‘Donate for Nyay’ campaign, any person who donates Rs 670 or more will get a T-shirt signed by Rahul Gandhi as a gift, Maken said.

“Those who donate Rs 67,000 or more will get a ‘Nyay Kit’ which will contain a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker,” he said.

“For anything that one donates, he or she will get a letter signed by Rahul and a certificate of donation,” said Maken,.

He said that under the party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign launched on December 18 last year, Rs 20 crore has been collected. Within two hours of launching the ‘Donate for Nyay’ campaign, Rs 2 crore had been collected, the Congress treasurer said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on a two-day break from January 26 to 27 and will restart from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Sunday.