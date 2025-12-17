Cong issues whip in LS, asks MPs to be present in House for next 3 days

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday issued a whip in Lok Sabha, mandating its MPs to be present in the Lower House for the next three days as key legislations such as the VB-G RAM G and a new Bill to overhaul laws governing India’s civil nuclear sector are likely to come up for consideration and passage.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the civil nuclear power sector for private participation and overhaul the liability regime, could be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

The SHANTI Bill, introduced by Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.

A Bill that seeks to guarantee rural jobs for 125 days every year and replace the 20-year-old MNREGA was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid strong objections by the opposition to the “removal” of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from it.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while introducing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, said the government not only believes in Gandhi but also follows his principles.

“The (Narendra) Modi government has done more for rural development than previous governments,” he said.