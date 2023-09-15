Cong issues whip for its MPs to be present in Parl during special session

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, directing them to be present in Parliament during its special session from September 18 to 22.



According to sources, the whip was issued in view of some key agenda that may be brought in during the session.

‘Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha during this special session i.e. from September 18 to 22, 2023.’

‘All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House from September 18 to September 22 without fail and support the party’s stand,’ the three-line whip states. ‘This may be treated as most important,’ it added.

A similar whip was issued for all Congress MPs in Lok Sabha. The government on Wednesday listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha, on the first day of the five-day session of Parliament beginning September 18.

During the session, the government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in

Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.