Cong invites 21 like-minded parties to join last day of Yatra in Srinagar

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is led by Rahul Gandhi, is in its last leg, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 21 like-minded parties to join the concluding function of the Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 – the day which is observed as death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a letter to the presidents of the parties, Kharge said that their presence would strengthen the yatra’s message of truth, compassion and non-violence.

“Right from the beginning of the yatra, the Congress has sought the participation of every like-minded party and on the invitation of Rahul Gandhi, MPs of several political parties have joined it at different stages,” Kharge said. “I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30 at noon. The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day in his tireless struggle against the ideology of hatred and violence,” Kharge stated in his letter.

According to Congress leaders, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as well as JDU president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) chief Uddhav Thackeray, TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati have been invited to participate on the concluding day of the Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Other important leaders invited by the Congress president include, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, DMK chief MK Stalin, JMM’s Shibu Soren, etc. Party heads of CPI, CPM, RLSP, MDMK, VCK, IUML, KSM and RSP have also been invited for the last day of the yatra.

“At this event, we will commit ourselves to fighting hatred and violence, to spread the message of truth, compassion and non-violence, and to defend the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. At this time of crisis for our country, where public attention is systematically diverted from people’s issues, the yatra has emerged as a powerful voice. I hope you will participate and further strengthen its message,” he said. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.

Kharge said, “Today, India faces an economic, social and political crisis. At this time, when the Opposition’s voice is being suppressed in the Parliament and the media, the

Yatra is connecting directly with lakhs of people.”

“We have discussed the grave issues affecting our nation’s inflation, unemployment, social divisions, weakening of democratic institutions and the threat on our borders. All sections of society