Cong, INDIA bloc trying to undermine electoral process, alleges BJP

New Delhi: The Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents as well as certain civil society groups are trying to undermine the integrity of India’s electoral process, the BJP alleged on Sunday and urged the Election Commission to prevent any attempts of “violence and unrest” during counting of Lok Sabha poll votes on June 4.

The poll panel was also urged by a BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal to take cognisance of the “systematic attempts” being made to undermine the process and initiate stringent action against those responsible.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the EC in this regard. Their efforts against India’s “very robust” electoral process are a direct attack on the country’s democratic institutions and pose a risk to public order and trust in the electoral system, Goyal told reporters after meeting the officials of the commission.

“We had to call upon the Election Commission today in light of the repeated attempts by a section of political parties, like the Congress and their INDI alliance partners, and also by certain motivated civil society groups and NGOs who are trying their level best to undermine the integrity of India’s electoral process,” he said.