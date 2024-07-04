‘Cong, INDIA bloc spreading lies on NEET issue, should stop misleading cheat policy’

New Delhi: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday attacked the Opposition alleging it is misleading students by spreading lies on the NEET issue and should stop its “cheat policy”.

Pradhan’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Rajya Sabha that the government will not spare those playing with the future of students.

Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, in competitive examinations such as the NEET and the NET, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament. “Congress has a history of cheating the country on past and present issues. This intention of theirs has come out in the open in the NEET case as well. The intention of the INDI alliance to create instability by deviating from the issues with the help of lies and rumours is anti-national and anti-student,” Pradhan wrote on X in Hindi.

“During his speech in Rajya Sabha today, Prime Minister has again told the youth of the country that youth power and their bright future is the first priority of the government and this government is with every young student of the country. No injustice will be allowed to happen to anyone.

“The government is taking strict steps by bringing a law for this. The country is confident that no one guilty of irregularities in the examination will be spared. Now Congress party and Indi Alliance should stop their misleading cheat policy on NEET issue,” he added.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in the NEET and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed National Testing Agency (NTA) director general Subodh Singh last week.