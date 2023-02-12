Cong ignored dev in border areas fearing enemy could exploit it: PM

Dausa (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of underestimating the valour of the armed forces and said its governments did not carry out development work in border areas, fearing the enemy could exploit the new roads to advance into the country.



He was addressing a BJP rally here, soon after a ceremony a few kilometres away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which he said would bring pace to development in Rajasthan as well.

Modi also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due this year-end, of lacking vision and hindering the state’s development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us,” Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

“The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply,”

Modi said.

The prime minister said his government has created a network of roads and rail in border areas in the last nine years.

Before addressing the rally, Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying/inauguration of four projects worth more than Rs 18,000 crore.

He said the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to half and will bring new tourism and employment opportunities to the youths in Rajasthan.

Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, optical fibre, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers and industries. “Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment.”

Built at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.