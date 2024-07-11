Cong holds protest against BJP govt's 'failure' to curb terrorism in J-K

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday held a protest rally against the BJP-led central government's alleged failure to check terrorism in the union territory. They also protested against Pakistan for "aiding and abetting" terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Waqar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP and its government for allegedly failing to check terrorism and demanded accountability. "Since 2021, there have been numerous terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, resulting in the martyrdom of 42 soldiers and officers. We are deeply concerned about the alarming security situation here," Wani told reporters.

He criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for claiming there was peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Such claims are "false", he said. Wani further said, "While Jammu had been relatively peaceful, these attacks indicate a resurgence of terrorism despite the government's assertions (to the contrary)." He blamed the BJP government and the LG administration for failing to halt the cycle of terrorist attacks and said, "These incidents have created a sense of fear among the populace. The government's anti-terrorism policies have failed and they are not fit to govern." Over the past month, terrorists have targeted four locations in Kathua, Doda, Reasi and Udhampur districts, killing 15 people and leaving 46 injured.