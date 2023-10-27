Cong holds meet to decide names of candidates

NEW DELHI: The Congress leadership on Friday deliberated upon the names of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee here. Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting was attended by former party chief Sonia



Gandhi, besides members of the Committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. The Congress had also held a meeting of the CEC for Telangana on Wednesday.

The party has so far declared a total of 55 candidates for the Telangana assembly polls to be held on November 30. The state has 119 assembly constituencies. The Congress is seeking to replace the BRS government in the state.

Weeks before the Telangana assembly polls, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy has returned to the Congress fold more than a year after quitting the grand old party to join the BJP.

Reddy had quit the Congress and as an MLA from Munugode in August last year and joined the BJP.