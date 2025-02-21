Cong hits out at PM over deportation of Indians to Panama

New Delhi: The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the deportation of Indians from the US to Panama and asked him why is he allowing such “inhumane treatment” to be meted out to the deportees, which is an insult to the country.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal asked why Indians are being sent to Panama instead of being repatriated to India and what deal did Modi strike during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“How is PM Modi allowing our citizens to be treated in this inhumane fashion? This deportation fiasco is becoming a huge insult to our country,” he said in a post on X.

“Barely a week after PM Modi met President Trump and waxed eloquent about their friendship, our citizens are randomly sent to Latin American countries, instead of being respectfully repatriated to India (sic),” Venugopal said.



