Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul’s remarks at Cambridge Univ

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit back at the BJP for criticising Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the Cambridge University, saying the ruling party’s statements either stem from ignorance or from “completely contrived politics” both of which have no place in a democracy.



Gandhi’s remarks at the university that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance, has triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and the Congress hitting back by citing instances of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Gandhi is a leading member of India’s politics and as a member of a party which was in power earlier as well as a leading member of the Opposition, he has consistently stood for and espoused the causes of the common man.

Gandhi is a four-time elected MP and when he speaks in Cambridge about a world that is fraught with tensions and what an important role India can play in that world, he is actually lauding Indian democracy, Shrinate argued.

“He is being the flag-bearer of the values our nation is built on.

When he talks about Mahatma Gandhi and the values of our Constitution and the foundation of our country he is actually bringing India a lot of pride. I don’t understand where it stems from but the BJP’s opposition (to his remarks) is either ignorance or completely contrived politics both of which have no place in a democracy,” she said.