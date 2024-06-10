Cong has always exploited poor by misleading them with false promises: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday alleged the Congress has always exploited the poor by misleading them with false promises to secure their votes.



He said the Congress' intent has always been to mislead the poor to seek their votes.

Saini was speaking at a function organised for distribution of possession letters of 100 square yards plots to the eligible poor beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana.

The chief minister had earlier made an announcement regarding giving possession letters to the beneficiaries.

The scheme also provides for laying down electricity and other facilities in the colony developed under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana.

Besides Sonipat, similar programmes were held at 10 other locations -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Jhajjar and Sirsa -- where the Haryana government ministers and MLAs distributed plot possession letters to more than 7,500 beneficiaries.

Slamming the former Congress government, Saini alleged that it had promised to give free 100 square yard plots to the poor people and other relevant facilities to them under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana.

"But they never gave any written document of these plots to any beneficiary nor any ownership rights," he claimed.

He criticized the Congress for failing to deliver any benefits from 2008 to 2014 under the scheme.

Saini said when he took oath as the chief minister in March, he directed the officers to rectify the situation, ensuring beneficiaries received the possession letters promptly.

This task has now been successfully accomplished, he said.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Saini said the government has devised a plan to offer shelter to the BPL families across 14 cities through the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana.

Under this scheme, 15,000 plots will be provided. The list of beneficiaries has been verified and finalized.

The implementation of this scheme is imminent and will commence shortly, he said.

Saini highlighted the B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojana, which offers a financial aid of Rs 80,000 for house repairs in the state.

He said that Rs 370 crore has been disbursed among 66,000 beneficiaries under this scheme.

Additionally, he emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to empower the economically and socially disadvantaged through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural and Urban).

Saini said that recognizing the significance of the chaupals for various community gatherings, including marriages and ceremonies, the Haryana government has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore for repairing chaupals belonging to the SC and BC categories.

Once these chaupals are renovated, people will have improved facilities for organising the events, he said.