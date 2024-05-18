Cong has accepted its defeat: Saini

CHANDIGARH: In a new move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayan Singh Saini while campaigning in Karnal said convincingly that Congress has accepted its defeat, however, it is trying to hinder BJP’s mission 400.



Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini campaigned at various places in Karnal today. The chief minister urged the voters to cast their vote. Saini said in different programmes that Rahul Gandhi is working to defame India by telling lies not only in the country but also abroad. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dream that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation of -- for India’s development. “By abolishing the archaic British laws, PM Modi has introduced a suitable law. PM Modi is fulfilling the dreams of the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the country in 1947.” He added that Congress did not do anything extra ordinary for the country while PM Modi has given impetus to the development of the country.

“In the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, PM Modi is engaged in building a safe and strong India for the coming young generation of the country because PM Modi considers 140 crore people of the country as his family,” he said. While concluding Saini predicted that the Congress will be finished by 2029.