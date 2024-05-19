Cong govt will complete its term, Jai Ram Thakur's new black coat will remain with tailor: CM Sukhu

Bilaspur/Hamirpur: The Congress government would complete its five-year term and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur should stop "day-dreaming" about toppling the Himachal Pradesh government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.



"Jai Ram Thakur's new black coat that he gave for stitching following the BJP's attempts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state would remain with the tailor," Sukhu said while addressing a public rally in Bilaspur district.

He asserted that the state's interests would not be compromised as he sought support for Congress candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Satpal Raizada.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Hamirpur, Sukhu had alleged that three legislators from the district -- two Congress rebels and an independent MLA -- "sold themselves".

He was referring to the MLAs who voted for the BJP's candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls held earlier this year.

The chief minister said that these legislators have "played with the sentiments of the people" of the district and the BJP will get a befitting reply on June 4, the day the results of the polls are announced.

The BJP has "stolen" one Rajya Sabha seat from Congress and the people will "teach them a lesson" by electing Congress candidates in all four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly bypolls, he added.