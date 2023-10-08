Cong govt issues order for caste survey in Raj

Jaipur: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Congress government on Saturday night issued an order for the conduct of a caste survey in the state.



The order came just days after Bihar released the findings of its caste survey.

Rajasthan will be the second state in the country to conduct such a population count. The Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year and the election schedule

is expected to be announced anytime soon.

According to the order, issued by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment after the state cabinet’s nod, the Rajasthan government will conduct the survey with its own resources for collecting information

and figures related to social, economic and educational level of all its citizens.

The Department of Planning (Economic and Statistics) has been made the nodal department for the work.

However, the order does not provide a time frame for the conduct of the population count.