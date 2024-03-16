Cong govt in Karnataka is engaged in ‘loot’, says PM

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress-led government in Karnataka, accusing it of neglecting law and order and engaging in “loot” amidst public crisis.



Speaking at the launch of the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Congress President M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s constituency, Modi asserted that Karnataka residents are poised to propel the BJP to victory in the upcoming polls.

“The anger that you (people) have towards Congress in Karnataka I can understand. The Congress is a party that despite changing their costume a number of times, their misdeeds don’t change. That’s the reason people of Karnataka are awake and are angry towards it,” Modi said.

According to political analysts, Karnataka is very important for the BJP in south India as it’s only here that it had held power in the past. The BJP bagged 25 seats out of the total 28 in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. An independent backed by the party had also won.

Addressing a mega public rally here, Modi said people of Karnataka are disenchanted with the Congress government in Karnataka within such a short span of time. “This shows that people are aware of Congress’ truth. The Congress is not ready to improve despite getting several chances.”

Alleging that the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated, the PM said, anti-social elements are getting protection openly, and fear is being instilled into the minds of the people. “When people are worried, Congress is busy with loot.”

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, the party’s candidate from Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat Umesh Jadhav, among others were present.

Looking at the enthusiasm among the people, it looks like Karnataka has decided to make BJP victorious in a record number of seats, Modi said, adding Karnataka has decided what the verdict would be even before the announcement of elections.